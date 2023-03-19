Australian Regulator - TGA - Lied to the Public about Vaccine Safety
Dr. McCann, medical student supervisor for James Cook University presented evidence that the Australian drug regulator (TGA) deliberately withheld certified covid vaccine deaths from the public.
