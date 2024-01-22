In the area of Ugledar, during the storming actions, a whole AFU unit voluntarily surrendered.
After the necessary procedures, the captives are cleaned, fed, and escorted to their further places of stay. They are treated respectfully, provided with hot tea and everything necessary during transportation in winter.
