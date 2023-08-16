CAGES - Human Trafficking Truth - HaloRockDocs - Documentary

This issue is truly a WORLDWIDE epidemic, and it's been right under our noses this entire time!Lewis Herms of Screw Big Gov and his team have been working extremely hard to get this information out to the public. The material is so heinous, it’s hard to comprehend, and it’s even harder when you realize those who do these heinous acts walk among us as elected officials, movie stars, professional athletes and more. They will hide behind their masks no longer! We will open the CAGES and release our precious children, brothers and sisters who’ve been used, abused and slaughtered for too long!

CAGES has been Fully Funded, Written, Produced and Directed by Lewis Herms, CEO of Screw Big Gov, the Truth Tour and Freedom in Action.

HaloRock is our answer to internet censorship. Coming soon, the HaloRock App and website will be an information hub featuring unbiased and uncensored news, documentaries, conspiracy research links and a downloadable PDF library, organized in an easy to explore database. It will also include entertainment and a free downloadable meme library that features many prominent content creators. We look forward to delivering this completely new approach to assisting the awake and awakening in today's world of heavy censorship.

Rumble:

HALOROCK™ - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRock

HaloRockDocs - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockDocs

HaloRockConspiracy - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockConspiracy









Bitchute:

HaloRock™ - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/

HaloRockConspiracy - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wCvj3HafstNW/

HaloRockDocs - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cWZ4oan4Jzcq/





Brighteon - HALOROCK - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HaloRock





YouTube:

HaloRockApp - https://www.youtube.com/@HaloRockApp

HaloRockHub - https://www.youtube.com/@HaloRockHub

HaloRockConspiracy - https://www.youtube.com/@HaloRockConspiracy