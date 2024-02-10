Create New Account
GAZA - The Israeli Forces Plan to Expand Ground Assaults into Rafah, the Last Safe Zone - 1.9 Million Palestinians Sheltering there amid Heavy Bombardment
The Israeli forces plans to expand its ground assaults into Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, where most Palestinians seek shelter amid heavy bombardment. About 1.9 million out of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crowded into Rafah near the Egypt border, lacking basic infrastructure and protection.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

