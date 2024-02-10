GAZA - The Israeli Forces Plan to Expand Ground Assaults into Rafah, the Last Safe Zone - 1.9 Million Palestinians Sheltering there amid Heavy Bombardment

The Israeli forces plans to expand its ground assaults into Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, where most Palestinians seek shelter amid heavy bombardment. About 1.9 million out of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crowded into Rafah near the Egypt border, lacking basic infrastructure and protection.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.