Save On Fire Insurance THIS Way!

Afternoon, everybody. My name is Chris Berger and it's time for Berger Point.







Everybody wants to save a little money on homeowners insurance, especially your fire insurance.



Well, this is a little tidbit that I learned, you know, a few years back and I do share it with my buyers and sellers.



And I’m going to take you outside and show you a fire hydrant.



This fire hydrant actually is right across the street from my house.



And with that there, I can actually save up to 5% on my fire insurance for the house.







In addition to the fire hydrant, if you live within a certain distance of a firehouse, then you are also entitled to a discount.







Call your insurance agent or call your insurance company and see what kind of discount you can have since you live within the vicinity of both a fire hydrant, which we saw right outside, as well as a firehouse.



And that is my tip for the day.



Contact Chris Berger at: htps://bergerpoints.com