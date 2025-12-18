Save On Fire Insurance THIS Way!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afternoon, everybody. My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for Berger Point.
Everybody wants to save a little money on homeowners insurance, especially your fire insurance.
Well, this is a little tidbit that I learned, you know, a few years back and I do share it with my buyers and sellers.
And I’m going to take you outside and show you a fire hydrant.
This fire hydrant actually is right across the street from my house.
And with that there, I can actually save up to 5% on my fire insurance for the house.
In addition to the fire hydrant, if you live within a certain distance of a firehouse, then you are also entitled to a discount.
Call your insurance agent or call your insurance company and see what kind of discount you can have since you live within the vicinity of both a fire hydrant, which we saw right outside, as well as a firehouse.
And that is my tip for the day.
Also, I’m going to see a Celtic Christmas tonight, so I’m getting ready.
I do wish I had a little bit more Irish blood in me.
But it should be a great evening.
Have a great day.
Contact Chris Berger at: htps://bergerpoints.com