Save On Fire Insurance THIS Way!
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
13 followers
0
61 views • 2 days ago

Afternoon, everybody. My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for Berger Point.



Everybody wants to save a little money on homeowners insurance, especially your fire insurance.

Well, this is a little tidbit that I learned, you know, a few years back and I do share it with my buyers and sellers.

And I’m going to take you outside and show you a fire hydrant.

This fire hydrant actually is right across the street from my house.

And with that there, I can actually save up to 5% on my fire insurance for the house.



In addition to the fire hydrant, if you live within a certain distance of a firehouse, then you are also entitled to a discount.



Call your insurance agent or call your insurance company and see what kind of discount you can have since you live within the vicinity of both a fire hydrant, which we saw right outside, as well as a firehouse.

And that is my tip for the day.

***

Also, I’m going to see a Celtic Christmas tonight, so I’m getting ready.

I do wish I had a little bit more Irish blood in me.

But it should be a great evening.

Have a great day.

Contact Chris Berger at: htps://bergerpoints.com

fire insurancehow to save on insurancecall your insurance company for savingscheap insurance
