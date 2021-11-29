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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi The COVID vaccines were designed to fail
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921 views • November 29, 2021
In this 10-minute video, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi discusses the fundamental reason for the current wave of “breakthrough infections:” the failure of the COVID vaccines had to be expected, because fundamental principles of immunology were ignored in their design.
The first mistake was to focus on antibodies rather than cellular immunity (cytotoxic T-lymphocytes) in assessing vaccine efficacy, even though cellular immunity is far more important to antiviral immunity than are antibodies.
The second mistake was to neglect the functional distinction between the two major categories of antibodies, which the body produces in order to protect itself from pathogenic microbes:
1. The first category (secretory IgA) is produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) that are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tract. The antibodies produced by these lymphocytes are ejected through and to the surface of the linings. These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells.
2. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream.
The first mistake was to focus on antibodies rather than cellular immunity (cytotoxic T-lymphocytes) in assessing vaccine efficacy, even though cellular immunity is far more important to antiviral immunity than are antibodies.
The second mistake was to neglect the functional distinction between the two major categories of antibodies, which the body produces in order to protect itself from pathogenic microbes:
1. The first category (secretory IgA) is produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) that are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tract. The antibodies produced by these lymphocytes are ejected through and to the surface of the linings. These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells.
2. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream.
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