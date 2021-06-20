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Pinion: Russia is laughing all the way to the bank | Saturday Agenda
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120 views • June 20, 2021
Joe Pinion explains why Russia is laughing at the United States after President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland and did not press him in his view enough on cyberattacks and other malign activity from the Russian state - Via Newsmax's 'Saturday Report.'
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