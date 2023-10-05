Maximum grace is available for the mature Believer!

2Thess lesson #3. Greater grace is the lifestyle of Super-grace that can be achieved once we are close in our relationship with GOD. Intimacy with the LORD ensures maturity which in turn leads to surpassing grace blessings. A study in James 4 shows us the failure of the flesh and the need for growth to gain the Super-grace life.
