Maximum grace is available for the mature Believer!
Published 18 hours ago

2Thess lesson #3. Greater grace is the lifestyle of Super-grace that can be achieved once we are close in our relationship with GOD. Intimacy with the LORD ensures maturity which in turn leads to surpassing grace blessings. A study in James 4 shows us the failure of the flesh and the need for growth to gain the Super-grace life. 

godjesus christgracebible studychristianityspiritual warfare

