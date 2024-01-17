Overcoming Amenorrhea: Balance Your Hormonal Cycle

In this video, I share my personal journey to getting my period back after almost a year of being disconnected from my femininity and creativity.





I know that many people think in the detox world that maybe women are not supposed to menstruate, but I don't agree. Women stop bleeding when their bodies are in survival mode, and heavy detoxing can contribute to this.





If you're a woman who's not getting her period, I can support you in bringing it back through a holistic approach to healing.





I believe that a holistic approach to healing is the best way to support your body and help it heal itself. So, if you're interested in learning more about how to get your period back and reconnect with your body, tune in to this video to hear my story and get some tips on how to heal holistically.









✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult





✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/





✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/





✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

ZENCLEANZ: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/zencleanz/

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/





#missingperiod #amenorrhea #holistichealing #womenshealth #fertility #periodpositivity #detox #wellness