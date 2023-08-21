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Murder By Injection | Eustace Mullins
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149 views • August 21, 2023

Murder By Injection | Eustace Mullins

It seems that vaccines have been The Cabal's favorite depopulation tool for a very long time…

The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America. This documentary will shed light on profits from cancer, medical quackery, fertilizers, contamination of the food supply, and numerous other eye-opening problems we face today.

Watch this brilliant discussion and see how it relates to today's world.

Eustace Mullins (1923-2010), discusses one of his best-selling books; 'Murder by Injection' exposing the unholy dynasty of the big drug companies, the medical establishment, the Rockefeller syndicate, and the evils of the cut-slash-and-burn cancer racket that has killed millions in the name of 'fighting cancer.'

While there are many books on the corruption of modern medicine, there is no other book out there that so effectively tells the whole story as does this seminal volume, laying bare the criminal machinations of those who profit in the name of "promoting good health." The federal bureaucracy that ostensibly "regulates" the big drug companies is all part and parcel of the problem.

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