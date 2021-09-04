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Our parliaments should be serving the people
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250 views • September 04, 2021
Malcolm Roberts (Senator for Queensland) - 3 Sept 2021
This week, we heard Labor raise the issue that “Mr Morrison is considered to be “the Prime Minister for Morrison and no one else.”
While that is increasingly heard in the media, among members of the government, among members of the Liberal and National parties and among the people, I reflect on an additional, more significant and rapidly growing conclusion among the people.
That is, the people are saying the Parliament of Australia is for the parliament – meaning, the parliament is working for both the tired old parties. That is, the Liberal-Nationals and Labor.
And the people of Australia are paying the price because the people are serving the parliament, when it should be our parliaments serving the people.
This week, we heard Labor raise the issue that “Mr Morrison is considered to be “the Prime Minister for Morrison and no one else.”
While that is increasingly heard in the media, among members of the government, among members of the Liberal and National parties and among the people, I reflect on an additional, more significant and rapidly growing conclusion among the people.
That is, the people are saying the Parliament of Australia is for the parliament – meaning, the parliament is working for both the tired old parties. That is, the Liberal-Nationals and Labor.
And the people of Australia are paying the price because the people are serving the parliament, when it should be our parliaments serving the people.
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