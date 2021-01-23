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Q ANON AGENDA UPDATE | LAMBDA/V Steganography Memes | EARTH GRID PARASITE NETWORK | DC ENERGY PSYOP
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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171 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 10/2/2019 to YouTube►

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant

For an additional primer, you can watch PART 1 of this series here: https://youtu.be/gf73oSFyKzQ

Resources:

Zach Hubbard’s Blog (Free to Find Truth): https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/ | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/04/47-93-113-youtubes-12th-birthday-april.html

Florida Maquis ROMAN NUMERALS video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgz2FbWltWw&;t=373s

Seahawks Riddles: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2015/11/12-21-31-33-40-42-49-super-bowl-40-in.html | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2015/02/12-21-morning-phase-becks-grammy.html | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2014/05/33-watch-seahawks-and-super-bowl-48.html | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2014/02/super-bowl-49-glendale-and-33rd-parallel.html | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2015/02/more-malcolm-butler-super-bowl-49-hoax.html | https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/201502010sea.htm

Gematrinator (Calculator): http://www.gematrinator.com/calculator/index.php

Eighth Sphere: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html

Five Petals of Venus: https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/five-petals-of-venus

Venus the Morning Star: https://www.epm.org/resources/2010/Mar/29/jesus-venus-and-morning-star/

Saturn (NASA): https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/k-4/home/saturn_rings_feature_k4.html | https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/missions/cassini/science/saturn/hexagon-in-motion/

Astrology for Nov 5th: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/astrology/planets-transits/jupiter-transit-2019-date-time-and-impact-on-various-zodiac-signs/articleshow/68591113.cms

LeyLines KEYS to the MATRIX: https://www.maggiesholisticsny.com/ley-lines-the-key-to-unlocking-the-matrix/

LAMBDA: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lambda
Half Life (Video Game) and LAMBDA References: https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Lambda_logo | https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Black_Mesa_Incident | https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Gordon_Freeman | https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Portal

VALVE Material (relating to Mercury and Fasces): http://www.finedictionary.com/valve.html | https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury-arc_valve |

A Clockwork Orange: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Fasces of Roman Pontif: https://www.quora.com/In-the-US-House-of-Representatives-why-are-there-maces-on-the-wall-behind-the-Speakers-podium

Thought Contagtion (PDF): https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/4529/cefd0cad8f98e8ba8a7de5ef6c39eeb10eb8.pdf

Mind Control Techniques to be Aware of: https://psychologia.co/mind-control-techniques/

Noam Chomsky’s 5 Media Filters: https://prruk.org/noam-chomsky-the-five-filters-of-the-mass-media-machine/

Steganography - the Art of Hiding Data: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/c373/335761582fdfd3978955d23358f04c430d8a.pdf

Steganography: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography

Enthymeme: https://literarydevices.net/enthymeme/

Memetics – the Science of Information Viruses: http://www.nancho.net/memes/infoviru.html

Franz Mesmer & Hypnotism/Magentism: http://mentalfloss.com/article/500464/franz-anton-mesmer-man-who-invented-hypnotism
Keywords
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