Jesus and his purpose on Earth (pt.2 with beautiful Biblical Art) - Theologian Alan Watts - from circa 1970

This is the last two-thirds of a longer talk on Christianity from the point of view of Alan Watts. An interesting excerpt where Alan Watts talks about what were the teachings of Jesus, and what Christianity is and what it has become. He differentiates the Religion of Jesus from the one that surrounds Jesus. The Gospel, the "Good News" that Jesus was sent by God to impart upon the Earth... was to awaken us all "The Christ" within each us.



I will post the entire talk, which has instead of the beautiful kaleidoscope of paintings of Jesus, an onscreen transcript so you can follow along. ~JT