RT News - February 24 2026 6AM GMT

February 24, 2026

rt.com





Lights out for Kiev - Slovakia takes action after Vladimir Zelensky refuses to allow the transit of Russian energy to the EU state. Robert Fico says once the Druzhba pipeline is back in service, he'll flip the switch back on. One policeman is killed and two others wounded in Moscow as an explosive device detonates near their patrol car. Investigators say the perpetrator was killed in the blast. The UK's former ambassador to the United States is out on bail after his arrest. Peter Mandelson's links to Jeffery Epstein catch up to him with accusations of cashing in - by sharing sensitive government info with the infamous sex offender.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515