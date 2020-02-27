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Christopher Bollyn | Exposing the Ongoing Cover Up of 9/11
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17 views • February 27, 2020
Christopher Bollyn’s new book, “Solving 9/11: The Articles Volume II”, includes all of his research since 2012; extended discussion of CIA Executive Director on 9/11, A. B. “Buzzy” Krongard, his ties to 9/11 and the 9/11 wars, his thirty years with Alex Brown, the likely origin of the United Airlines put options and its ties to Israel; Deutsche Bank; Press Secretary to George W. Bush, Ari Fleischer, crafts Bush’s message to the nation; Fleischer’s brother Michael heads privatization of Iraq; International Consultants on Targeted Security (ICTS); ICTS and the Betar Brigades in China; the Odigo Instant Messaging System; Comverse and Amdocs; control software on US airport computers; FBI put in charge of Pentagon site on 9/11; LVI Services; peculiar similarities between 9/11 and the assassination of RFK and JFK; Henry Crown family; why first responders are dying.
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