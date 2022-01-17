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Satanist pastors wear Jesus costume to sodomize children to create D.I.D. LGBT sex slave God-haters
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70 views • January 17, 2022
Illuminati Satanist Christian church pastors and church witches are wearing Jesus costumes to rape and sodomize infants & children to infuse demons and fragment their minds to create millions of “multiple personality disorder” unaware alter personality LGBT gay & lesbian homosexual feminist lifetime sex slave pool who hate God and hate Christians, who will be used by NWO Satanists to kill Tribulation Saints Christians
Pastor Doug Riggs and SRA (satanic ritual abuse) victims say that the Illuminati Satanist people tell them that they are not in the Freemason Lodges, but they are inside all the churches. The church pastors and church members are sodomizing the little boys, and the lesbian pastors and church witches are lesbian raping the little girls. This infuses LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick demon spirits into them, and fragments their minds into “multiple personality disorder” trauma compartments for demons to inhabit each alter personality. The pastors and church elders dress up as Jesus when they rape the small children, so this creates in the LGBTPB gay and lesbian people’s subliminal unaware part of their minds a tremendous violent wrathful rage anger toward Christians and God YHWH Jesus and Christianity and the church and the pastors and the Bible. They blow up in anger towards Christians and God without knowing why they are so angry or why they hate Christians and God so much. Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and the Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” Illuminati top hierarchy ascended master fallen angels and their Illuminati NWO and their Satanist Christian church pastors and witch church members created this hatred toward Christians and God in their SRA (satanic ritual abuse) trauma-based mind-control “multiple personality disorder” gay lesbian homosexual child sex slaves. The Satanist fathers always rape their sons and daughters, so their children have one of their personalities of the “multiple personality disorder” hate men with a passion, and they become fanatic feminists without ever knowing why they hate men. This is why the accursed Western feminist nations’ have so many feminists and LGBTPB and Satanist and New Age Wicca witch and homosexual sex slave populaces. By the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witches lesbian raping small girls or by Satanist “gay mafia elite” people in respectful church positions of authority sodomizing small boys from infancy, it fragments the small children’s minds to create an alternate personality identity as a lesbian girl or a gay boy, as a mind-programming to explain away the trauma sodomy or lesbian rape they experienced. This lesbianism and homosexuality is hidden deep inside their minds in an alternate personality which they are not aware exists. They break down the mind and fragment it, in order to make the person not remember or be aware of the child or personality that is getting raped or sodomized, so that the Satanist elites will not get exposed by their sex slaves, because the sex slaves have no awareness that they are sex slaves or getting raped. It is not only in the Satanist Catholic churches, but it is in all the protestant churches. All these victims provide proof of what we real Christians had been preaching for many decades. We are only speaking the truth to expose the evil, but the LGBTPB gay and lesbian people send angry messages at us, or the demons inside them controlling their minds send us angry messages, and their Satanist reptilian hybrid elites rapists and sodomizers cook us real Christians alive with microwave oven weapons, in order to try to silence us, because they want to keep their sex slave industry to continue.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Pastor Doug Riggs and SRA (satanic ritual abuse) victims say that the Illuminati Satanist people tell them that they are not in the Freemason Lodges, but they are inside all the churches. The church pastors and church members are sodomizing the little boys, and the lesbian pastors and church witches are lesbian raping the little girls. This infuses LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick demon spirits into them, and fragments their minds into “multiple personality disorder” trauma compartments for demons to inhabit each alter personality. The pastors and church elders dress up as Jesus when they rape the small children, so this creates in the LGBTPB gay and lesbian people’s subliminal unaware part of their minds a tremendous violent wrathful rage anger toward Christians and God YHWH Jesus and Christianity and the church and the pastors and the Bible. They blow up in anger towards Christians and God without knowing why they are so angry or why they hate Christians and God so much. Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and the Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” Illuminati top hierarchy ascended master fallen angels and their Illuminati NWO and their Satanist Christian church pastors and witch church members created this hatred toward Christians and God in their SRA (satanic ritual abuse) trauma-based mind-control “multiple personality disorder” gay lesbian homosexual child sex slaves. The Satanist fathers always rape their sons and daughters, so their children have one of their personalities of the “multiple personality disorder” hate men with a passion, and they become fanatic feminists without ever knowing why they hate men. This is why the accursed Western feminist nations’ have so many feminists and LGBTPB and Satanist and New Age Wicca witch and homosexual sex slave populaces. By the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witches lesbian raping small girls or by Satanist “gay mafia elite” people in respectful church positions of authority sodomizing small boys from infancy, it fragments the small children’s minds to create an alternate personality identity as a lesbian girl or a gay boy, as a mind-programming to explain away the trauma sodomy or lesbian rape they experienced. This lesbianism and homosexuality is hidden deep inside their minds in an alternate personality which they are not aware exists. They break down the mind and fragment it, in order to make the person not remember or be aware of the child or personality that is getting raped or sodomized, so that the Satanist elites will not get exposed by their sex slaves, because the sex slaves have no awareness that they are sex slaves or getting raped. It is not only in the Satanist Catholic churches, but it is in all the protestant churches. All these victims provide proof of what we real Christians had been preaching for many decades. We are only speaking the truth to expose the evil, but the LGBTPB gay and lesbian people send angry messages at us, or the demons inside them controlling their minds send us angry messages, and their Satanist reptilian hybrid elites rapists and sodomizers cook us real Christians alive with microwave oven weapons, in order to try to silence us, because they want to keep their sex slave industry to continue.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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