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Antifa January 6 Teaser
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163 views • June 13, 2021
FBI Director Christopher Wray says there was no evidence of Antifa in DC on January 6th. See if you can spot any. Then share to all of your friends.
Help us spot more.
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longer version coming soon
https://stophate.com/antifa-1-6
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Help us spot more.
[email protected]
longer version coming soon
https://stophate.com/antifa-1-6
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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