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4 Homemade Organic Pesticide Every Gardener Must Know
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1715 views • September 21, 2019
4 Homemade Organic Pesticide Every Gardener Must Know.
Commercial pesticides are expensive and toxic to the environment. They can be very to the enviorenment.
On the other hand, Natural pesticide is not expensive and it's safer for your garden and the environment.
Here are 4 homemade, organic pesticide for garden problems.
1. Hot Pepper Spray:
This is an organic pesticide for garden. It is inexpensive and enviorenment freindly.
2. Garlic Spray:
Another homemade organic pesticide is garlic spray. It's strong smell keeps the pest away from garden.
3. Neem Oil:
This is an ancient and effective natural pesticide.
4. Tobaco Spray:
You can also use tobaco mixed water as a natural insectide for your garden.
Commercial pesticides are expensive and toxic to the environment. They can be very to the enviorenment.
On the other hand, Natural pesticide is not expensive and it's safer for your garden and the environment.
Here are 4 homemade, organic pesticide for garden problems.
1. Hot Pepper Spray:
This is an organic pesticide for garden. It is inexpensive and enviorenment freindly.
2. Garlic Spray:
Another homemade organic pesticide is garlic spray. It's strong smell keeps the pest away from garden.
3. Neem Oil:
This is an ancient and effective natural pesticide.
4. Tobaco Spray:
You can also use tobaco mixed water as a natural insectide for your garden.
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