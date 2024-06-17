Battered Woman Escapes Her Abuser and Gives Warning Signs to Save Others - Donna Wayles

Donna Wayles’ life and face were shattered after her husband’s domestic abuse crossed an unthinkable threshold. Bloodied and beaten after being repeatedly thrown against a glass door, Donna knew it was time to escape her horrendous marriage. She shares the red flags of domestic violence and is the author of I’ll Pray For You: A Christian Woman’s Guide to Surviving Domestic Abuse. She recounts her story of marrying a man who turned out to be an abuser. Donna describes how she escaped his clutches, saved her daughter, and how the church rejected her in her most desperate time of need. What are the most obvious signs of an abuser? How can you avoid the same situation? This domestic violence survivor has a plethora of wisdom to share on all of these subjects.











TAKEAWAYS





Donna’s husband was clingy and controlling from the beginning





Military police arrested Donna’s husband after his last abusive episode and he said he would “finish the job” if he saw her again





There are many signs of domestic abuse, including: extreme jealousy, unpredictability, cruelty to animals, and a bad temper





Donna’s own trauma and experience is helping other people in similar situations find freedom and safety from their abusers









