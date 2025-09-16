Unfiltered & Uncensored: Reflections on Sovereignty, Loss, and Hope | Ep. 67

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when you step away from the noise long enough to really listen — to God, to your heart, and to the world around you? In this episode of Unfiltered & Uncensored, I share the reflections and hard truths that surfaced during my time of rest.
From questions about the value of life and family, to the challenges of holding onto faith in a divided world, to the realities of continuing this podcast against the odds — this conversation is raw, real, and rooted in hope.
I invite you to join me, stay with me until the end, and reflect on where we go from here.
