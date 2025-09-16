Unfiltered & Uncensored: Reflections on Sovereignty, Loss, and Hope | Ep. 67

What happens when you step away from the noise long enough to really listen — to God, to your heart, and to the world around you? In this episode of Unfiltered & Uncensored, I share the reflections and hard truths that surfaced during my time of rest.





From questions about the value of life and family, to the challenges of holding onto faith in a divided world, to the realities of continuing this podcast against the odds — this conversation is raw, real, and rooted in hope.





I invite you to join me, stay with me until the end, and reflect on where we go from here.





GiveSendGo → https://www.givesendgo.com/FaithToRebuild





Purity Coffee → https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee (Code: AATKINS)





Wellness & Sovereignty Resources → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws





Join the community to reclaim personal sovereignty, bodily autonomy and self-empowerment → https://t.me/SovereignSisters



