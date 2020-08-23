[Aug 23, 2020] Sky Ice MIRROR [FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]

Original video from Flat Earth Brothers https://youtu.be/_bebl31yOO0

Mirror of Yupyup0123: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qi2GUnMWgt4&list=PL9JK-HA6DrRGTiCESkQyPbSlIamq_xi12

There are a lot of speculations as to what all they are doing in Antarctica beyond simply hiding access to the best proof of creation, so I wanted to share this short comment to shed some light onto one possibility. The Father knew what the foolish powers of darkness would be up to when He desinged the great expanse, so I know there would be barriers and preventative measures in place to stop them as seen with the tower of Babel and Operation Fishbowl. I wasn't shocked to find out they may have tried around the same time operation fishbowl was going on to drill into walls surrounding this expanse or the expanse itself. I do not know the person who made the comment, so I can't say that they were for sure stationed in Antarctica, but would love to track them down if possible. If anyone is able to find them, please let me know. The original person who found the comment is located here: https://youtu.be/qi2GUnMWgt4 Not familiar with the firmament? Checkout our playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9JK-HA6DrRGTiCESkQyPbSlIamq_xi12 If you feel led to support our work and help this ministry/family grow, you can donate here https://paypal.me/supportFEB or become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/FLATEARTHBROTHERS We thank you all for your help and much needed prayers, love and wisdom that you've continually shared! Much love to you from the Father and the brothers! The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content. The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet. Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today! Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness: https://www.patreon.com/DITRH For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH Venmo: dtweiss FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel. science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education