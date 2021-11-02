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02.11.2021 Так называемый "туман" в Московской области / The so-called "fog" in the Moscow region
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76 views • November 05, 2021
С 1 на 2 ноября московский регион накрыл так называемый "туман" с легким запахом гари и сладковатым привкусом, который вызывал раздражение в горле.
Этому событию предшествовало ступенчатое падение качества воздуха, которое началось с 30 октября.
Starting From November 1 till November 2, Moscow region was covered with a so-called "fog" with a slight burning smell and a sweetish aftertaste that irritated throats.
This event was preceded by a stepwise downgrade of air quality that occured on 30 October.
Этому событию предшествовало ступенчатое падение качества воздуха, которое началось с 30 октября.
Starting From November 1 till November 2, Moscow region was covered with a so-called "fog" with a slight burning smell and a sweetish aftertaste that irritated throats.
This event was preceded by a stepwise downgrade of air quality that occured on 30 October.
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