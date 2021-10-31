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Retired teacher compares Nazi Germany to the US today
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91 views • October 31, 2021
Deann Nelson, retired public school teacher and principal, compares Nazi Germany indoctrination and medical tyranny, judging today's world-wide control to be much worse. A regular commentary writer to the Jamestown Post-Journal, Nelson's article was submitted several times to the Jamestown NY paper, but was rejected without explanation.
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