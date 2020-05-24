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Leviathan sign
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79 views • May 24, 2020
Bible references of leviathan:
Job 41:1 Canst thou draw out leviathan with an hook? or his tongue with a cord which thou lettest down?
Psalm 74:14 Thou brakest the heads of leviathan in pieces, and gavest him to be meat to the people inhabiting the wilderness.
Psalm 104:26 There go the ships: there is that leviathan, whom thou hast made to play therein.
Isaiah 27:1 In that day the LORD with his sore and great and strong sword shall punish leviathan the piercing serpent, even leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea.
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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leviathan
https://www.reuters.com/article/israel-natgas-leviathan/gas-production-at-israels-leviathan-halted-over-operational-event-idUSL8N2D50GT
Job 41:1 Canst thou draw out leviathan with an hook? or his tongue with a cord which thou lettest down?
Psalm 74:14 Thou brakest the heads of leviathan in pieces, and gavest him to be meat to the people inhabiting the wilderness.
Psalm 104:26 There go the ships: there is that leviathan, whom thou hast made to play therein.
Isaiah 27:1 In that day the LORD with his sore and great and strong sword shall punish leviathan the piercing serpent, even leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea.
==============================================
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leviathan
https://www.reuters.com/article/israel-natgas-leviathan/gas-production-at-israels-leviathan-halted-over-operational-event-idUSL8N2D50GT
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