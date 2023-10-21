Create New Account
"The Whole George Floyd Story Was A Lie": Tucker Carlson, Burn, Loot & Murder (BLM)
The Missing Link
Published 19 hours ago

How can you believe anything these governments, CIA, FBI MI6 etc. say they run Hollywood and are good making movies. They play both sides to conquer and divide!

Ep. 32 You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whole-george-floyd-story-was-lie-tucker-carlson

Tucker Carlson just challenged one of the left's most sacred of cows - George Floyd, an ex-con who died with an elephant-dose of fentanyl in his system and a history of health issues, while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.


Keywords
current eventspoliticsblmblack lives mattergeorge floyd

