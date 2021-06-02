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Hamas is "Mostly Peaceful" Terrorist Organization
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65 views • June 02, 2021
The left will claim that the Palestinians one piece, yet they have elected leaders, a terrorist organization in who's charter, it's reason for existence, is wiping not only Israel from nap, but killing every single Jew.
Here is a Hamas victory march, you can definitely tell that this is an organization which wants peace.
#hamas #israel #middleeastpeace
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Here is a Hamas victory march, you can definitely tell that this is an organization which wants peace.
#hamas #israel #middleeastpeace
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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