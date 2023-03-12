Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 11, 2023
Following The HighWire’s exposé spotlighting the large role WHO Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar had in suppressing the lab origin debate in 2020, a Congressional Committee, and now the rest of the mainstream media, are zeroing in on the former Director of the Wellcome Trust, calling for his resignation from the W.H.O.
#JeremyFarrar #WHO #Wuhan #WIV #CovidLabOrigin
POSTED: March 10, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckqru-congress-zeroes-in-on-w.h.o.s-jeremy-farrar.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.