Dallas Air show tragedy

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Several people died today during an air show in Dallas
Prayers out to the victims, their friends and families <3
https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-horrifying-video-shows-moment-two-planes-collide-mid-air-during-dallas-airshow?utm_source=theblaze-dailyPM&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily-Newsletter__PM%202022-11-12&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Daily%20PM