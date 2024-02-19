Elk Freed From Tire Stuck Around Its Neck for Years

Inside Edition
Oct 12, 2021
Colorado wildlife officials have finally helped an elusive elk get the car tire that had been hanging around its neck for at least two years off the animal. The 4-year-old, 600-pound bull elk was spotted and tranquilized on Saturday, and officers were able to cut off the tire, but they had to cut off the elk’s antlers to remove it.. "We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers, officer Scott Murdoch said, “we had to just get the tire off in any way possible.”
