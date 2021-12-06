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Using Proper English - The Many Uses and Colorful History of the F word
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142 views • December 06, 2021
Using Proper English - The Many Uses and Colorful History of the F word

History of the F Word
https://youtu.be/FvPbxZmZxZ8

George Carlin -- The F-Word
https://youtu.be/hRlXAHX1E-g

Episode #12 - Using Proper English - The Many Uses of the F word
https://youtu.be/uSEXgQ58AoM

The audio from this video is frequently attributed to Monty Python or George Carlin, neither of those is correct. The voice on the video is Jack Wagner, the former "Voice Of Disneyland" and probably best known for his role as the soda jerk in Ozzie and Harriet. His voice can still be heard in some of the Disney recordings today.

Thank you to commenter Voicedude for providing the following information:

This was voiced and produced by my friend, the late Jack Wagner - the former 'Voice of Disneyland'. You can still hear his voice on the train, in parts of Disney World, and at Orlando Airport. It was from an underground tape that I shared with him back in 1989. He returned with this, having correcting some grammar and adding a few more examples of his own and the Vivaldi BGM. I got the very first copy! So let's give the man some CREDIT!: Jack Wagner!

Perhaps one of the most interesting words in the English language today is the word 'F*$k'. Out of all the English words that begin with the letter F, F*$k' is the only word referred to as ‘The F word.'

History of the F Word
https://youtu.be/FvPbxZmZxZ8

George Carlin -- The F-Word
https://youtu.be/hRlXAHX1E-g

Episode #12 - Using Proper English - The Many Uses of the F word
https://youtu.be/uSEXgQ58AoM

The audio from this video is frequently attributed to Monty Python or George Carlin, neither of those is correct. The voice on the video is Jack Wagner, the former "Voice Of Disneyland" and probably best known for his role as the soda jerk in Ozzie and Harriet. His voice can still be heard in some of the Disney recordings today.

Thank you to commenter Voicedude for providing the following information:

This was voiced and produced by my friend, the late Jack Wagner - the former 'Voice of Disneyland'. You can still hear his voice on the train, in parts of Disney World, and at Orlando Airport. It was from an underground tape that I shared with him back in 1989. He returned with this, having correcting some grammar and adding a few more examples of his own and the Vivaldi BGM. I got the very first copy! So let's give the man some CREDIT!: Jack Wagner!

Perhaps one of the most interesting words in the English language today is the word 'F*$k'. Out of all the English words that begin with the letter F, F*$k' is the only word referred to as The F word.'
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