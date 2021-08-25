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How totalitarian societies brainwash their citizens
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120 views • August 25, 2021
Kate Wand, August 25, 2021

“Free men in a free society must learn not only to recognize this stealthy attack on mental integrity and fight it, but must learn also what there is inside man’s mind that makes him vulnerable to this attack, what it is that makes him, in many cases, actually long for a way out of the responsibilities that republican democracy and maturity place on him.” - Joos Meerloo

Film based on an essay by Barry Brownstein, https://www.aier.org/article/big-brother-depends-on-little-brothers/

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