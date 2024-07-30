© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Here is everything you need to know about the Olympic games insult to Jesus Christ. The 2024 Olympic Games have sparked outrage among Christians worldwide. The event, marred by controversy, began with drag queens carrying the Olympic Torch and escalated to a vulgar parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper during the opening ceremony.
Bishop Marian Eleganti, along with other religious leaders, condemned this blatant disrespect towards Christ and His Church. Despite widespread criticism, influential figures like Pope Francis remained silent, while others like Archbishop Paglia offered confusing justifications.
Watch now and see the shocking details, reactions from prominent leaders, and the growing call to stand up for faith and truth in the face of such blasphemies.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/breaking-here-is-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-olympic-games-insult-to-jesus-christ/?