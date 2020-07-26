© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Lazars Body Language +MUFON cases.] - OT Chan Live#289
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • July 26, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) Para-Breakdown confirms my OLD video analysis of South
America UFO Crash video
2) Openminds.tv breaking news over the alleged OFF World
Craft hot on MSM lately
3) Dreamteam the new group of fraud and hoaxer channels
reveal of latest news and videos examined.
4) A new group on YT called the Behavior Panel look at
Bob Lazar claims in detail.. industry experts on micromovements
and eyes and hand movements.. the natural lie detector
of reading human bodies when interviewed or under pressure
a Clip and ending only under fair use and promoting the channel
5) A quick look at Berkshires UFO witness from unsolved mysteries
with the same panel. just a clip and ending chat .. review and
my comments under fair use.
6) A look at Nardines UFO video.. white dot UFO
7) Scott C waring black square hoax is back vis UFOofinterest tweet
8) A look at more UFO videos from MUFON case files
Topics (with markers):
1) Para-Breakdown confirms my OLD video analysis of South
America UFO Crash video
2) Openminds.tv breaking news over the alleged OFF World
Craft hot on MSM lately
@ 18:26 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=1106
3) Dreamteam the new group of fraud and hoaxer channels
reveal of latest news and videos examined.
@ 1:05:13 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=3913
4) A new group on YT called the Behavior Panel look at
Bob Lazar claims in detail.. industry experts on micromovements
and eyes and hand movements.. the natural lie detector
of reading human bodies when interviewed or under pressure
a Clip and ending only under fair use and promoting the channel
@ 1:32:24 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=5544
5) A quick look at Berkshires UFO witness from unsolved mysteries
with the same panel. just a clip and ending chat .. review and
my comments under fair use.
@ 1:57:09 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=7029
6) A look at Nardines UFO video.. white dot UFO
@ 2:12:35 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=7955
7) Scott C waring black square hoax is back vis UFOofinterest tweet
@ 2:30:59 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=9059
8) A look at more UFO videos from MUFON case files
@ 2:43:42 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=9822
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) Para-Breakdown confirms my OLD video analysis of South
America UFO Crash video
2) Openminds.tv breaking news over the alleged OFF World
Craft hot on MSM lately
3) Dreamteam the new group of fraud and hoaxer channels
reveal of latest news and videos examined.
4) A new group on YT called the Behavior Panel look at
Bob Lazar claims in detail.. industry experts on micromovements
and eyes and hand movements.. the natural lie detector
of reading human bodies when interviewed or under pressure
a Clip and ending only under fair use and promoting the channel
5) A quick look at Berkshires UFO witness from unsolved mysteries
with the same panel. just a clip and ending chat .. review and
my comments under fair use.
6) A look at Nardines UFO video.. white dot UFO
7) Scott C waring black square hoax is back vis UFOofinterest tweet
8) A look at more UFO videos from MUFON case files
Topics (with markers):
1) Para-Breakdown confirms my OLD video analysis of South
America UFO Crash video
2) Openminds.tv breaking news over the alleged OFF World
Craft hot on MSM lately
@ 18:26 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=1106
3) Dreamteam the new group of fraud and hoaxer channels
reveal of latest news and videos examined.
@ 1:05:13 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=3913
4) A new group on YT called the Behavior Panel look at
Bob Lazar claims in detail.. industry experts on micromovements
and eyes and hand movements.. the natural lie detector
of reading human bodies when interviewed or under pressure
a Clip and ending only under fair use and promoting the channel
@ 1:32:24 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=5544
5) A quick look at Berkshires UFO witness from unsolved mysteries
with the same panel. just a clip and ending chat .. review and
my comments under fair use.
@ 1:57:09 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=7029
6) A look at Nardines UFO video.. white dot UFO
@ 2:12:35 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=7955
7) Scott C waring black square hoax is back vis UFOofinterest tweet
@ 2:30:59 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=9059
8) A look at more UFO videos from MUFON case files
@ 2:43:42 mark or https://youtu.be/i1rmTUj_uck?t=9822
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.