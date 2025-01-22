Former NASA Scientist Claims the Drones are Ours but the Orbs are Not – w/ Richard Lighthouse





Dramatically and safely lose weight: Purchase natural and safe GLP-1 Peptides at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/sarah - Use code sarah to save 15%

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

BodyAlign: Balance your body and energize your life at https://BodyAlign.com/sarah or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

*

Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop - use code sarah10 to save 10%

*

Leela Quantum Upgrade: Learn about at https://quantumupgrade.io/?ref=sarah - use code sarah15 to get a 15 day free trial

*

Scientist Richard Lighthouse returns to the program to share his 2012 paper mathematically proving that the orbs are from parallel dimensions, not from here. He explains the science and what it could look like from the other dimension. We explore what this could mean to our world and understanding of reality. You can learn more about Richard Lighthouse at https://www.rlighthouse.com/

*

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



