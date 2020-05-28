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ER Physician Debunks the MSM’s Corona Narrative and Lockdown
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105 views • May 28, 2020
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO! This week I attended the open California rally where we heard speeches by Dennis Prager and Dr. Jeff Barke as well as an extended interview with Dr. Simone Gold (MD/Stanford Law). She pushed back on the MSM's fake Corona Virus narrative and explained the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.
DR. SIMONE GOLD
There are nearly one MILLION licensed physicians in the country.
Do you REALLY believe there is only ONE opinion?
THOUSANDS of physicians have something to tell you.
AMERICA needs a SECOND opinion.
https://www.adoctoraday.com/
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
*************************************************
PRAGER U
https://www.prageru.com/coronavirus-s...
https://www.youtube.com/user/PragerUn...
DR. BARKE
https://twitter.com/RX_forLiberty
https://www.instagram.com/rxforlibert...
**FOR SPEAKING INQUIRIES FOR DR. BARKE CONTACT: [email protected]
Keep Fleccas Talks Independent by helping fight demonetization!
Please consider supporting me via the links below. Anything helps!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
PATREON (Fleccas Talks: THE SHOW):
www.patreon.com/fleccas
KROCS ON:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyqY...
https://www.instagram.com/krocs_on/
BEST MERCH IN THE GAME
https://shopfleccas.com/
DR. SIMONE GOLD
There are nearly one MILLION licensed physicians in the country.
Do you REALLY believe there is only ONE opinion?
THOUSANDS of physicians have something to tell you.
AMERICA needs a SECOND opinion.
https://www.adoctoraday.com/
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
*************************************************
PRAGER U
https://www.prageru.com/coronavirus-s...
https://www.youtube.com/user/PragerUn...
DR. BARKE
https://twitter.com/RX_forLiberty
https://www.instagram.com/rxforlibert...
**FOR SPEAKING INQUIRIES FOR DR. BARKE CONTACT: [email protected]
Keep Fleccas Talks Independent by helping fight demonetization!
Please consider supporting me via the links below. Anything helps!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
PATREON (Fleccas Talks: THE SHOW):
www.patreon.com/fleccas
KROCS ON:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyqY...
https://www.instagram.com/krocs_on/
BEST MERCH IN THE GAME
https://shopfleccas.com/
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