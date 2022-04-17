Work Of Russian Combat UAVs During Operation In Ukraine

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Russia showcased Orion combat UAVs delivered to its armed forces for the first time in October 23, 2020. Then, the reports claimed that the UAV was armed with guided aerial bombs weighing 20 and 50 kilograms with a folding wing, which allows them to glide exactly to the target. The showcases arsenal also included KAB-20 corrected aerial bombs and small-sized missiles.
The Orion is equipped with three suspension points – two under the wing consoles and one under the fuselage. The maximum payload is 200 kilograms. Initially it was developed in as a reconnaissance UAV, but then it was modernized and its capabilities have been significantly expanded.
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