Offshore Creditors of Evergrande and Kaisa May Not Get Anything Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
12/10/2021 Bloomberg: Evergrande and Kaisa’s bonds are trading at 20 cents on the dollar and offshore creditors are going to be at the bottom of the payback. These property developers have issued their bonds via some offshore entity, and whether or not they’re going to even pay back those creditors is yet to be tested in the China legal system.