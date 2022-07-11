Alex Newman - Communist China - The Template for the New World Order

Alex Newman presents a sweeping view of the development of the New World Order from the Illuminati and Marx to China and the traitors in the EU and the U.S. selling us out to China while heaping praise on it police state tyranny. Much ground covered here in a relatively short presentation that presents an overview that doesn't miss much.



If you want to see where all this came from and where it is headed this presentation will give you a broad but useful overview that covers the main players all the way up to the present. Presented at the July 2022 Red Pill Expo in Indianapolis, IN.



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