US Senator Lindsey Graham threatens Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring that he must accept Ukraine’s ceasefire terms or face severe economic consequences

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring that he must accept Ukraine’s ceasefire terms or face severe economic consequences.

Graham claims that he has legislation ready to cripple Russia’s economy, insisting it will pass without fail.

Odd that the war's losers are trying to dictate ceasefire terms, more delusional thinking...



