



Jon Bowne Report- The future of American Providence is being diverted by a spineless tax money pit salesman from California known as Adam SCHIFF and his fellow committee members who have lost all sight of the will, questions, and evidence of the American people.

See companion article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/the-january-6th-deception-run-by-the-communist-democrats-and-rinos-implodes/

Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry

By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT

By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/

By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]

By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/

Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/



