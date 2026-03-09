I Fight with a LISTENER! X Space

For the 6 March 2026 Friday Night Live stream, Stefan Molyneux fields calls on morality and politics, looking back at his time on Alex Jones. He examines how corruption erodes societies, weighs the real meaning of freedom in places like Iran, and considers where economic liberty meets personal responsibility. In a discussion of what he calls "third-way Platonism," he digs into Socratic questioning and the central role of intention. He consistently pushes listeners toward honest self-examination and active participation in philosophical conversation.





