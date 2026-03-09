BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Fight with a LISTENER! X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

For the 6 March 2026 Friday Night Live stream, Stefan Molyneux fields calls on morality and politics, looking back at his time on Alex Jones. He examines how corruption erodes societies, weighs the real meaning of freedom in places like Iran, and considers where economic liberty meets personal responsibility. In a discussion of what he calls "third-way Platonism," he digs into Socratic questioning and the central role of intention. He consistently pushes listeners toward honest self-examination and active participation in philosophical conversation.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
freedompoliticscorruptionevidencephilosophymoralityreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamsocratic methodplatonism
Chapters

0:00:00Welcome to Friday Night Live

0:08:53The Dangers of Crazy People

0:14:10Morality and Free Stuff

0:14:47Humanity in an Abundant World

0:17:39The Cycle of Political Power

0:39:31Women, Government, and Society

0:52:26The Role of Ostracism in Society

1:11:19The Nature of Ideas

1:11:33Exploring Socratic Wisdom

1:25:02Intentions and Communication

1:28:47Precision in Philosophy

1:35:24The Complexity of Intentions

1:56:47Philosophy and Morality

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Prosecution memo reveals Epstein ran a pyramid scheme of sexual exploitation, leveraging victims as recruiters

Prosecution memo reveals Epstein ran a pyramid scheme of sexual exploitation, leveraging victims as recruiters

Jacob Thomas
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Global academics sound alarm on age verification: A dangerous path toward mass surveillance

Global academics sound alarm on age verification: A dangerous path toward mass surveillance

Patrick Lewis
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy