I Fight with a LISTENER! X Space

For the 6 March 2026 Friday Night Live stream, Stefan Molyneux fields calls on morality and politics, looking back at his time on Alex Jones. He examines how corruption erodes societies, weighs the real meaning of freedom in places like Iran, and considers where economic liberty meets personal responsibility. In a discussion of what he calls "third-way Platonism," he digs into Socratic questioning and the central role of intention. He consistently pushes listeners toward honest self-examination and active participation in philosophical conversation.
0:00:00Welcome to Friday Night Live
0:08:53The Dangers of Crazy People
0:14:10Morality and Free Stuff
0:14:47Humanity in an Abundant World
0:17:39The Cycle of Political Power
0:39:31Women, Government, and Society
0:52:26The Role of Ostracism in Society
1:11:19The Nature of Ideas
1:11:33Exploring Socratic Wisdom
1:25:02Intentions and Communication
1:28:47Precision in Philosophy
1:35:24The Complexity of Intentions
1:56:47Philosophy and Morality