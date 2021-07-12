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COVID-19 Pandemic WAS PLANNED 🤫 Learn HOW!
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2043 views • July 12, 2021
Dr. David Martin blows the lid off the entire COVID-19 pandemic, providing bombshell evidence that every single event was planned, from beginning to end. This information in a Nuremberg tribunal can put these Big Pharma criminals in jail once and for all. Spread far and wide.
Mirrored from https://corona-ausschuss.de with German translations removed
Mirrored from https://corona-ausschuss.de with German translations removed
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