Rutti Frutti says NATO is the most powerful defense alliance in history, stronger than the Roman or Napoleonic empires.

Setting aside the fact that NATO is less a defense alliance and more a taxpayer-funded terrorist organization, one has to wonder—does Rutte remember what happened to those empires he compared NATO to?

Adding: Ukraine’s defense minister Umerov reported on the outcome of the latest "Ramstein" meeting.

Here’s a breakdown of the military aid pledged by NATO countries:

🇬🇧 UK: £350 million, supposedly to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones in 2025.

🇩🇪 Germany: A previously announced €5 billion package, including funding for long-range weapons to be produced on Ukrainian territory, air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition.

🇳🇱 Netherlands: €400 million, including a minehunter, patrol boats, and naval drones.

🇧🇪 Belgium: €1 billion annually until 2029, plus a minehunter.

🇳🇴 Norway: $700 million for drones, and another $50 million to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund.

🇨🇦 Canada: $45 million for drones, electronic warfare tools, IT systems, and armored vehicles (Coyote and Bison).

🇸🇪 Sweden: €440 million for international schemes to buy artillery shells, drones, and other weaponry.

🇺🇸 Notably, the United States was absent from the meeting for the first time.





