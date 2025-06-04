BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'We are most powerful defense alliance in history": does Rutte remember what happened to those empires he compared NATO
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 21 hours ago

Rutti Frutti says NATO is the most powerful defense alliance in history, stronger than the Roman or Napoleonic empires.

Setting aside the fact that NATO is less a defense alliance and more a taxpayer-funded terrorist organization, one has to wonder—does Rutte remember what happened to those empires he compared NATO to?

Adding:  Ukraine’s defense minister Umerov reported on the outcome of the latest "Ramstein" meeting.

Here’s a breakdown of the military aid pledged by NATO countries:

🇬🇧  UK: £350 million, supposedly to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones in 2025.

🇩🇪 Germany: A previously announced €5 billion package, including funding for long-range weapons to be produced on Ukrainian territory, air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition.

🇳🇱 Netherlands: €400 million, including a minehunter, patrol boats, and naval drones.

🇧🇪 Belgium: €1 billion annually until 2029, plus a minehunter.

🇳🇴 Norway: $700 million for drones, and another $50 million to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund.

🇨🇦 Canada: $45 million for drones, electronic warfare tools, IT systems, and armored vehicles (Coyote and Bison).

🇸🇪 Sweden: €440 million for international schemes to buy artillery shells, drones, and other weaponry.

🇺🇸 Notably, the United States was absent from the meeting for the first time.


from @DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy