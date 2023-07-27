DTR Ep 451: Spontaneous Combustion

The subject of humans spontaneously bursting into flames and seemingly burning completely away has been the subject of history since the 1400s. Today fire chiefs can't explain how an entire skeleton burns to ashes in just 20 minutes when a crematorium takes 3.5 hours at 1600F. In this episode, we examine some of the more popular stories behind the facts. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.