YOU WANNA BE CHIPPED?

THE TRANSHUMANIST FOUNDATION IS BEING LAID FOR YOUMainstream media giants CNBC & USA Today assert that "experts" feel it's just a matter of time before everybody will have to be chipped. Who are these experts and educators and who is paying for their advice? They say it's progress. Follow the money...ASK YOURSELFDoes the thought of embedding "Big Brother" inside of you sound sexy or incestuous?Does the thought of having information on every digital transaction you make reside deep within the bowels of global corporations bring you relief?Does the thought of having proof of ownership of every asset in your estate deleted or hacked sound heavenly?Does the thought of having your identify deleted drive you delirious?Does the thought of having your entire nervous system remotely deactivated like a light bulb tantalize you?Does the thought of some criminal enterprise/cartel or the government secretly hacking your RFID chip sound hunky dory?Predictive Programming teams are prepping you and your progeny for just such eventualities. In the U.S. broad chipping implementation could fly or fall based on Constitutional grounds.The CNBC article "You will get chipped – eventually" does not discuss any of these eventualities and makes it seem that everybody will eventually fall in line for various and sundry reasons. Predictive Programming is being conducted to sell all of us on this creepy idea. See