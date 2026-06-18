EPISODE 481: SIDS COVER-UP, GAIN-OF-FUNCTION BOMBSHELLS & POLAND’S SECRET WEAPON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del takes viewers inside his trip to Poland, where he spoke before Parliament and met with doctors, scientists, lawyers, politicians, and a mom who became one of the country's most influential grassroots leaders. His conversations investigate the contrasts between Poland and America, and what it will take for freedom-minded citizens around the world to unite against the growing influence of globalism.
Then, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down RFK Jr.’s demand for transparency after a paper on sudden infant death & vaccines was pulled. Plus, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard drops bombshells on gain-of-function research and hidden U.S.-funded biolabs, raising new questions about what the American people were told during the COVID era.
Guests: Justyna Socha, Roman Fritz, Dr. Dorota Sienkiewicz, Arkadiusz Tetela, Piotr Witczak, PhD, Dr. Adam Niezgoda
Airdate: June 18, 2026