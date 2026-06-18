EPISODE 481: SIDS COVER-UP, GAIN-OF-FUNCTION BOMBSHELLS & POLAND’S SECRET WEAPON

Del takes viewers inside his trip to Poland, where he spoke before Parliament and met with doctors, scientists, lawyers, politicians, and a mom who became one of the country's most influential grassroots leaders. His conversations investigate the contrasts between Poland and America, and what it will take for freedom-minded citizens around the world to unite against the growing influence of globalism.





Then, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down RFK Jr.’s demand for transparency after a paper on sudden infant death & vaccines was pulled. Plus, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard drops bombshells on gain-of-function research and hidden U.S.-funded biolabs, raising new questions about what the American people were told during the COVID era.





Guests: Justyna Socha, Roman Fritz, Dr. Dorota Sienkiewicz, Arkadiusz Tetela, Piotr Witczak, PhD, Dr. Adam Niezgoda





Airdate: June 18, 2026