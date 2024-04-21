Brighteon TVBrighteon UniversityBrighteon BooksBrighteon Social
Trump On Trial: Drizzle Drizzle, Sprinkle Sprinkle. Latter Rain: Christians Are In Court In Heaven
8 views • 14 hours ago

Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York. Florida resident in critical condition in hospital after images of incident carried live on television


Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme. Donald Trump made a momentous courtroom appearance Tuesday when he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment charging him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign.


12 Jurors Selected for Donald Trump Trial: Everything We Know. Twelve jurors have been chosen to serve on the panel entrusted with determining the fate of former President Donald Trump in his hush-money criminal case.


Dubai’s Extraordinary Flooding: Here’s What to Know. Images of a saturated desert metropolis startled the world, prompting talk of cloud seeding, climate change and designing cities for intensified weather.


Dubai struggles to recover from record flooding event

Earlier this week, a staggering 10 inches of rain fell in the United Arab Emirates, the most the UAE has seen in a single storm in 75 years. The rainfall shuttered schools, destroyed homes and cripped Dubai International Airport, the world's second-busiest hub. The airport is now slowly reopening. Chris Livesay has the latest.


Deadly Heat Wave in Recent Weeks Would Not Have Been Possible without Climate Change. Scientists say extreme temperatures that reached 119 degrees Fahrenheit and killed at least 100 people in parts of West Africa would only occur every 200 years in the absence of climate change


Israel, Iran play down apparent Israeli strike. The muted responses could calm tensions — for now


Russia will grow faster than the US and all other advanced economies this year, the IMF says


China Building New Outpost on U.S. Doorstep, Leaked Documents Reveal


FBI says Chinese hackers preparing to attack US infrastructure



#DonaldTrump

#HushMoney



Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
sdaseventh day adventistlatter raindonald trump trialsda sermontrump chargeddubai floodingdonald trump courthush money schemedrizzle drizzlesprinkle sprinkleuae heaviest rainfallafrican deadly heatwave
