Using the AGS-17 Machine Gun, they ELIMINATE the Ukrainian units
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1324 followers
169 views • 2 days ago

Russian soldiers from 'East Group' THWART Ukrainian counter-attack in Dnepropetrovsk region 

Using the AGS-17 they ELIMINATE the Ukrainian units.

(The AGS-17 fires 30 mm grenades in either direct or indirect fire to provide suppressive and lethal fire support against soft-skinned or fortified targets.

The weapon uses a blowback mechanism to sustain operation. Rounds are fired through a removable (to reduce barrel stress) rifled barrel.

The standard metal ammunition drum contains 29 linked rounds.) - Wikipedia partial

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
