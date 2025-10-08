Using the AGS-17 Machine Gun, they ELIMINATE the Ukrainian units

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian soldiers from 'East Group' THWART Ukrainian counter-attack in Dnepropetrovsk region
Using the AGS-17 they ELIMINATE the Ukrainian units.
(The AGS-17 fires 30 mm grenades in either direct or indirect fire to provide suppressive and lethal fire support against soft-skinned or fortified targets.
The weapon uses a blowback mechanism to sustain operation. Rounds are fired through a removable (to reduce barrel stress) rifled barrel.
The standard metal ammunition drum contains 29 linked rounds.) - Wikipedia partial