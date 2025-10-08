Russian soldiers from 'East Group' THWART Ukrainian counter-attack in Dnepropetrovsk region

Using the AGS-17 they ELIMINATE the Ukrainian units.

(The AGS-17 fires 30 mm grenades in either direct or indirect fire to provide suppressive and lethal fire support against soft-skinned or fortified targets.

The weapon uses a blowback mechanism to sustain operation. Rounds are fired through a removable (to reduce barrel stress) rifled barrel.

The standard metal ammunition drum contains 29 linked rounds.) - Wikipedia partial