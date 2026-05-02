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🎵 Money for Nothing To Do
wolfburg
wolfburg
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8 views • 3 days ago

This is a high-energy rock song with a driving beat and a prominent guitar riff, The tempo is fast, around 140 BPM, and the key is A major, The song features a male vocalist with a clear, slightly raspy voice, delivering lyrics in a spoken-word style during the verses and a more melodic, anthemic style during the chorus, The instrumentation includes electric guitar, bass guitar, drums, and a keyboard providing a sustained pad sound, The guitar plays a consistent, catchy riff throughout much of the song, often doubling the vocal melody in the chorus, The drums provide a solid rock rhythm with a strong backbeat, The bass guitar lays down a foundational groove, often playing root notes, Production elements include a clean mix with a slight reverb on the vocals and guitars, giving the song a live, energetic feel, The song structure is verse-chorus with an instrumental break, The melody is simple and memorable, designed for singalongs, The overall mood is upbeat and rebellious

[Pre-Chorus]
Canvas flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
(You do it too)
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of 51
(I can do it)
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Don't tell me I have nothing to do
Don't tell me I have nothing to do

[Verse 1]
I keep hearing you're concerned about my happiness
But all the thought you're giving me is conscience, I guess
If I were walking in your shoes, I wouldn't worry none
While you and your friends are worrying 'bout me
I'm having lots of fun

[Chorus]
Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Now don't tell me I've nothing to do

[Verse 2]
Last night I dressed in tails pretending I was on the town
As long as I can dream, it's hard to slow this swinger down
So please don't give a thought to me, I'm really doing fine
You can always find me here and having quite a time

[Chorus]
Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Now don't tell me I've nothing to do

[Verse 3]
It's good to see you, I must go, I know I look a fright
Anyway, my eyes are not accustomed to this light
And my shoes are not accustomed to this hard concrete
So I must go back to my room and make my day complete

[Chorus]
Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Now don't tell me I've nothing to do

[Outro]
Don't tell me I've nothing to do
Don't tell me I've nothing to do

Keywords
drumsbass guitarproduction elements include a clean mix with a slight reverb on the vocals and guitarsthe tempo is fastthis is a high-energy rock song with a driving beat and a prominent guitar riffaround 140 bpmand the key is a majorthe song features a male vocalist with a clearslightly raspy voicedelivering lyrics in a spoken-word style during the verses and a more melodicanthemic style during the chorusthe instrumentation includes electric guitarand a keyboard providing a sustained pad soundthe guitar plays a consistentcatchy riff throughout much of the songoften doubling the vocal melody in the chorusthe drums provide a solid rock rhythm with a strong backbeatthe bass guitar lays down a foundational grooveoften playing root notesgiving the song a liveenergetic feelthe song structure is verse-chorus with an instrumental breakthe melody is simple and memorabledesigned for singalongsthe overall mood is upbeat and rebellious
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