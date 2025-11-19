BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex Jones Full Show 11/19/25 w/ Kyle Seraphin , Jay Dyer & Joseph McBride
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1180 followers
57 views • 23 hours ago

FULL WEDNESDAY BROADCAST: Epstein Hysteria Grips Nation, Threatening MAGA, Release Blows Up In Dems’ Face, Implicating Most of Their Leadership! PLUS, Top Democrat Leaders Literally Call For A Military Coup Against President Trump & Beg Members Of The Deep State, "Don't Give Up The Ship!" FINALLY, Attorney Joseph McBride & Kyle Seraphin Join Alex Jones With The Latest Smoking Gun Developments That Confirm The Capitol Police Were Caught Red-Handed Orchestrating The Jan. 6th Pipe Bombing Hoax! This Is A Must-Watch & Share Edition Of The Alex Jones Show! 11/19/25

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeedr kirk elliot
